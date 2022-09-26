NC State women’s tennis returned to action at the Fall College Ranked Spotlight, hosting 17 other teams at Cary Tennis Park in a four-day competition Sept. 22-25. After competing in a total of 24 matches, the Wolfpack posted a successful all-around performance, winning 14 singles matches and going 3-2 in doubles.
Junior Amelia Rajecki highlighted the Wolfpack’s performance after winning the singles title for the competition. Her perfect 5-0 record in her singles draw, all while taking down multiple ranked opponents, earned Rajecki the A2 singles title. After defeating opponents from Tennessee, Oklahoma, and UNC-Chapel Hill, Rajecki took down No. 106 Laylo Bakhodirova and No. 125 Julia Fliegner in straight sets, earning the junior an undefeated singles record on the weekend.
Meanwhile, NC State sent three other players to compete this weekend. Most notably, graduate student Alana Smith returned to action after being sidelined by an injury in the previous season. Smith won four out of her five matches in the A1 singles draw, with all of her victories coming against ranked opponents. Most impressively, Smith downed No. 22 Carmen Corley from Oklahoma and No. 51 Sydni Ratliff from Ohio State, both in three sets.
Juniors and team veterans Abigail Rencheli and Sophie Abrams also fared well in singles, winning a combined five matches. Rencheli, who’s ranked No. 23 in the country, won two singles matches in the A1 draw, both against ranked opponents. Abrams, who competed in the A2 draw, defeated three opponents, rounding out the Wolfpack’s strong weekend in singles.
NC State also fared well in doubles, with different combinations of pairings earning the Pack a 3-2 record. Rajecki and Rencheli, who proved to be a fearsome combo in the 2022 season, went 1-1, defeating the Oklahoma duo of Carmen Corley and Julia Garcia Ruiz.
The No. 51 ranked pair of Abrams and Rajecki won their only doubles match of the competition, beating Miami’s representatives 7-6 (5) in tiebreak. Finally, Rencheli and Abrams posted a 1-1 record, defeating their UNC rivals Fiona Crawley and Anika Yarlagadda 6-4.
After the Wolfpack’s second opportunity to officially hit the courts this season, NC State will look to find the same success as it progresses through its fall slate of competition.
Next up is the ITA All-American Championships, which will be held in Cary, NC from Oct 1-9.