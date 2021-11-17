Goaltender Antti Raanta returned to the crease on Tuesday, Nov. 16 to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the first in a six-game road trip for the Canes.
Raanta suffered a concussion after a rough collision between him and Ryan Lomberg of the Florida Panthers on Nov. 6, but made it back to the ice just in time for the Canes’ (12-2-0) trip out west and start against Vegas (9-7-0). Raanta delivered in his return to the ice, notching 21 saves including several in key situations.
“All the practice and all that kind of stuff, what I've been working on, started to feel good,” Raanta said. “...even though they scored a couple in the second period, I just felt like I was dialed in and I was pretty much ready to play.”
A high-octane Hurricanes forecheck helped keep the pressure off Raanta and paid dividends early on as Carolina entered the first intermission up 2-0. Despite an initially great showing from Vegas goalie Robin Lehner, some crisp and clean Canes passing opened up an opportunity for defenseman Tony DeAngelo to score the opening goal.
Marty ➡️ Tony ➡️ #Canes lead pic.twitter.com/qmGWI6X5PK— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 17, 2021
The Hurricanes got production from all four lines, especially the newly founded top line of right wing Andrei Svechnikov, center Sebastian Aho and center Seth Jarvis. Jarvis in particular created chances on every shift; his effort ultimately paid off with a go-ahead goal early in the third period.
Jarvy for the lead!! pic.twitter.com/z6coPD2mMy— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 17, 2021
Another key to Caroilna’s win tonight was their high volume of shots. As the league leaders in Corsi percentage per 60 minutes, it’s no surprise that the Canes tested Lehner early and often to the tune of 42 shots.
“We could have easily had over 50 shots,” Jarvis said. “That's just a testament to how we want to play: just put pucks on net, especially off face offs, trying to create a little bit of chaos. Good things happen when you go to the net.”
The Canes will continue its venture out west on Thursday, Nov. 18 when they take on a white-hot Anaheim Ducks squad that is riding an eight-game win streak. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET.