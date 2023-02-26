After taking a two-week break from play, NC State men’s tennis used some quick and efficient singles victories from its potent lineup to down Elon 5-2 on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Raleigh.
The Wolfpack (6-4) captured the early doubles point and won four rapid-fire singles matches to seal its final win before nonconference play. While the Phoenix (5-5) were able to take the final two singles matches, both of which were three-setters on courts one and two, the Pack’s early effort was enough to claim victory in the squad’s first outdoor match of the season.
Redshirt sophomore Braden Shick and sophomore Fons Van Sambeek cruised through their doubles match 6-1, an effort that they would both individually replicate in their respective singles matches in the subsequent round. With one doubles win down, the No. 50-ranked pair of senior Robin Catry and junior Luca Staeheli finished the job, taking court two 6-4 for the 1-0 lead.
Not long after, Shick and Van Sambeek raced through their singles matches on courts three and five, both earning respective 6-1 wins over their opponents. Despite Shick earning the Pack’s first singles win, Van Sambeek won his first set in the blink of an eye, something he attributed to his hard work, volume of matches and coaching.
“I've been working very hard lately, and I've been playing a lot of matches and feel very comfortable with what I'm doing with my game,” Van Sambeek said. “And give a lot of credit to the coaches for helping me out on everything.”
With Shick and Van Sambeek making it 3-0, it was sophomore Joseph Wayand who clinched the win on court six, beating his Phoenix opponent 6-1, 6-3. The final NC State singles win came from Catry, who handily took court four 6-3, 6-2.
Elon didn’t let the Wolfpack completely run away with the contest, however. The Phoenix fought tooth and nail for the final two singles matches on courts one and two, and their efforts eventually paid off. Elon took it to Staeheli and fifth-year senior Rafa Izquierdo Luque, defeating each after narrowly claiming the tense third-set superbreakers that decided each split-set match, leaving the final score at 5-2.
With the victory over Elon, NC State captured its second win in a row as the team looks to build a win streak as it enters conference play. But Van Sambeek and the rest of the Pack knows what it takes to succeed in the always-difficult ACC, especially with the squad gaining momentum with back-to-back victories.
“I think realizing that every team is very high-level, and being ready to go for every match [is important],” Van Sambeek said. “We got a lot of great guys and everybody is ready to go, everybody's excited for the start. So yeah, only good things are happening.”
Even with the Wolfpack eager to start conference play, its next two matches will be on the road, making the task all the more difficult. With Clemson and Georgia Tech on the horizon, NC State will need its best players at their best levels in order to succeed.
“We're going on the road and so everybody in the ACC, on the road is super tough,” said head coach Kyle Spencer. “Clemson and Georgia Tech — very well coached teams. Our challenge will be to adjust and then come out and put the best guys out there and have great performances.”
The red-and-white’s ACC-opener at Clemson is set for Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m.