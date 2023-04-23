After a string of devastating transfer portal losses for NC State women’s basketball, the future for the program may look bleak to some. Instead of these losses being an end-all for head coach Wes Moore, there are some silver linings for the Wolfpack.
First, let’s look at the crucial players he lost to the transfer portal.
Jakia-Brown Turner — Forward (committed to Maryland)
Brown-Turner has been a critical component of Moore’s starting lineup throughout this past season. She averaged 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She was also one of two players who started every game, averaging 27.8 minutes per game.
In the Pack’s thrilling comeback win in overtime over rival UNC-Chapel Hill Feb. 16, she recorded a season and career high-tying four 3-pointers that further proved that she was a key part of the team. Her exuberance on and off the court throughout her four year stint in the red-and-white will not soon be forgotten.
Camille Hobby — Center (committed to Illinois)
Hobby also played a huge role in Moore’s starters for the past season. She averaged 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds while playing roughly 21.3 minutes per game.
Hobby scored a career-high 21 points in the red-and-white’s matchup against Pitt Feb. 26. Her ability to score in the paint and 51.8% field goal accuracy will certainly be missed come next season.
Diamond Johnson — Guard (Undecided)
And perhaps the most painful loss of all is Johnson, who revealed her decision to enter the portal on social media April 18. Before her ankle injury, which caused her to miss play time in the ACC and NCAA tournament, Johnson shined bright all across the court — no pun intended.
Johnson played at Rutgers before joining the Wolfpack, meaning that this is her second time transferring in her collegiate career. She averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this past season. Her presence on the court was sorely missed after her injury, as the Pack struggled to find its offensive footing with no consistent point guard.
Johnson was also eerily close to hitting the 1000-point mark in her career, reaching 995 before the end of her time at NC State. It’s unclear where she’ll transfer to, but Wolfpack fans can only hope it works out for the best.
However, not all is lost for the red-and-white for next season.
Moore has the foundation to build the team back even better than it was and create a stellar starting lineup.
More on NC State: Wolfpack now have five returners, four incoming freshmen, and one preferred walk-on. Up to three roster spots to fill with transfers.One potential addition: Isnelle Natabou of Sacramento State. 6-5 center. Mutual interest there. #ncaaW— Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) April 17, 2023
He’s also gained a key player from the transfer portal as well. In a recent visit to NC State, Sacramento State transfer Katie Peneueta has committed to the Wolfpack.
Standing at 6-foot-2, she brings a dominant size to the post. Peneueta averaged 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and shot 46% beyond the arc in her last season with Sacramento State. She’s the kind of 3-point shooter the red-and-white need for next season, especially considering the losses of both Johnson and Brown-Turner.
As of right now, it’s safe to say that sophomore guard Saniya Rivers, graduate center River Baldwin, sophomore guard Aziaha James, junior guard Madison Hayes and graduate forward Mimi Collins will return to the Wolfpack next season. Forward Jada Boyd will likely not return for next season, waiving her final year of college eligibility.
Baldwin and Collins both have another year of eligibility, while James, Hayes and Rivers have at least two to three. With their combined size, agility and defensive prowess, this starting lineup could be killer if done right. Hayes and Rivers both have the potential to be great point guards if given the chance.
Moore has also secured some promising recruits, including guard Laci Steele, center Mallory Collier and guard Zoe Brooks, who will bring a new fire and enthusiasm to the roster.
In her high school career, the 5-foot-11 Steele averaged 23.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. She helped lead Edmond North to their first Oklahoma state title.
The 6-foot-5 Mallory Collier brings a more physical presence to the Wolfpack. She averaged 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1 block per game in her past high school season. Combine this with Baldwin’s strong defensive ability, and you’ve got a scary backcourt for the Wolfpack’s matchups.
Last but certainly not least, the 5-foot-10 Brooks is a star in the making for the Wolfpack.
Along with being named a McDonald’s All-American and MaxPreps Player of the Year, she was also named the 2022-23 National Player of the Year. She averaged 23 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and an explosive 5.8 steals per game in her high school career.
Brooks’ physical presence on the court will certainly be welcomed considering those second-chance points the Pack is so eager to take advantage of.
The fate of next season is definitely up in the air, but with these new recruits and the expected returning lineup, it seems like the red-and-white has it handled for now. It’ll be up to Moore to rebuild from those transfer losses and put together a successful season for the Pack from here on out.
