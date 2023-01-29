The Power Sound of the South, NC State’s marching band, is a staple at athletics events — football and basketball games especially. While these two sports don’t always overlap, they did this past December when NC State football played in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte the day after NC State women’s basketball hosted Duke for a conference rivalry game in Raleigh.
For the band, playing for both games was a priority as each held special importance to the University. The football game was the final chance for Wolfpack fans to catch their team, while the women’s basketball team was facing its first major test in conference play. Additionally, both of these sports typically feature the marching band to help support the Pack.
“It’s in our agreement with athletics that we cover all home basketball games, and we also do the postseason travel with the football team,” said assistant marching band director Mark Whitfield. “In the past we’ve actually outsourced that, and that’s actually pretty common to have a local high school come in and play.”
However, with the magnitude of both games, the athletic department asked for the marching band to cover both events.
“Being that it was as big a game as it was against Duke, athletics requested that we cover it instead of outsourcing it to a local high school,” Whitfield said. “They wanted us to do it because we bring more energy than a high school band that doesn’t know how things work at Reynolds.”
To accomplish this, a portion of the band, along with band alums and Whitfield himself, volunteered to go to the women’s basketball game in Raleigh. The contingent of band members that came to the game traveled from Charlotte to Raleigh before riding back down to Charlotte that same night. The football game kicked off hours later at noon.
“One of our directors was talking that he didn’t have any trombone players going, so I was like, ‘Sure, I’ll go. I like the women’s [basketball] team a lot,’” said Spencer Byrd, a sixth-year studying civil engineering. “It was 30 of us that loaded up on that bus in Charlotte, while everyone else went to Carowinds, which was fine by me — I don’t ride roller coasters.”
All the band members that traveled back to Raleigh for the women’s basketball game did so on a volunteer basis. Women’s basketball head coach Wes Moore showed his appreciation for the band members after the game by making sure they were well fed on the ride back to Charlotte.
“Wes Moore bought us some pizza because he loves when we come to play for his games,” Byrd said. “He appreciated that we took the time to be on a bus for six extra hours to come play for that.”
Despite the long bus rides and late hours, the experience was one that some members of the band were glad to be a part of.
“I’m actually really glad I did it,” said Gattis Smith II-Mcneil, a second-year studying communication media and sociology. “I love basketball more than I love football, so I wanted to go support Wolfpack women’s basketball in their game against Duke.”
All things considered, the band seems to have made the best decision available, playing at both events in a way that is fair to the band members and the teams they cheer on.
“It was the best option; it’s not an ideal situation, but when you are at a Division I, Power Five university, you’re going to run into situations like that,” Whitfield said. “I think we handled it great, and I think logistically it was as smooth as we could’ve asked for.”
Despite a tough schedule requiring the band to be present at both events, which happened within 24 hours of each other, all parties involved stepped up and made sure the job was done. The willingness of several members of the band to make this long trip is a commendable attitude.
“The kids in the band are fantastic,” Whitfield said. “I’ve actually been talking to some folks the last couple days, and I’m convinced we have the best students in the country.”
From students volunteering their precious free time to Moore giving out pizza, the NC State community stepped up to make sure that the Power Sound of the South shined, even over a tough 24 hour span.