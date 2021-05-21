The No. 6 NC State women’s tennis team was swept 4-0 by the No. 2 Texas Longhorns in the national semifinal of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, May 21 in Lake Nona, Florida.
The Wolfpack lost the doubles point and the first three singles matches that finished against the Longhorns.
The Pack started out well in doubles as fifth-year Anna Rogers and junior Alana Smith had a 3-2 lead, and senior Jaeda Daniel and fifth-year Adriana Reami had a 3-1 lead early in their matches. But Rogers and Smith ended up falling 4-6 and freshmen Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Rencheli also fell 4-6 to put the Longhorns up 1-0. Daniel and Reami were up 5-4 when play was stopped.
It was all Texas in singles as Rogers fell first 1-6, 2-6, then Daniel fell 3-6, 2-6. Senior Lexi Keberle fell 3-6, 1-6 as the Longhorns clinched the match, advancing to the national championship and eliminating the Pack. When play was stopped, Smith had lost her first set 2-6 and was down 3-4 in her second set, Reami lost her first set 3-6 and was up 5-4 in her second set, and Rencheli had lost her first set 3-6 and was in a 5-5 tie in her second set.
The loss marks the end of what has been a historic season for the Pack. The team’s 20 wins are the second-most in program history, and the run to the Final Four is the farthest that any NC State women’s tennis team has ever been. The Pack was also ranked in the top-15 for the entire season, and almost half of its wins came against nationally ranked opponents.
An absolutely 𝒽𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓇𝒾𝒸 dual season for our Pack.Thank you for having our backs all the way, #WPN.#GoPack pic.twitter.com/Pte9AFI5IX— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) May 21, 2021
Next up, Rogers and Smith will compete in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Singles Championships, and the doubles teams of Rogers/Smith and Daniel/Reami will compete in the Doubles Championships. Both events will take place May 23-28 in Lake Nona.