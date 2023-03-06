It was supposed to be a rebuilding year for NC State wrestling.
Yet here we are again, with NC State as ACC champions for the fifth consecutive season.
In its own home in Reynolds Coliseum, the Wolfpack (14-1, 4-1 ACC) put on a show for the majority-red crowd, claiming four individual championships and posting a first-place score of 101.5 to claim a fifth-straight ACC title, the first time the program has accomplished such a feat in school history.
With the latest conference title, NC State is the first team to win five straight ACC titles since 1974, the last year of Maryland’s streak of 20 in a row.
“It’s rewarding to see the discipline and all the work these guys put in and the sacrifices they’ve made to put them in these situations,” said head coach Pat Popolizio. “Guys stepped up, and that’s what we talked about all year… We train all year and we’re trying to raise the level of competition for us, and today these guys did it.”
Eight of NC State’s 10 competitors made it to the championship round, an all-Wolfpack event that served as the culmination of an all-day event in Reynolds which hosted representatives from all six ACC wrestling schools. With the sellout crowd of 3,834 fans, the Old Barn set an ACC Wrestling Championship attendance record.
“You couldn’t ask for anything better,” Popolizio said. “We knew it was going to be a tight team race and these guys felt this energy, came out and competed.”
The Pack’s first championship came from someone who’s no stranger to winning titles: redshirt junior Trent Hidlay, who earned his third-consecutive individual ACC crown in the 184-pound class.
Hidlay’s match had some extra flare heading into it as he wrestled UNC’s Gavin Kane, who missed the match two weeks ago in Chapel Hill in what would have been a highly anticipated bout against Hidlay. Thinking he would be wrestling against Kane, Hidlay was disappointed when he wasn’t on the mat opposite him and instead made quick work out of his replacement, freshman Carson Tenold.
Still itching to get after Kane, Hidlay finally got his chance in Reynolds, and he made the most of his opportunity, winning by decision 7-2 to continue his dominance in the class. After his victory, Hidlay did his signature “raise the roof” celebration for the Wolfpack fans, and even strummed the guitar.
“When we were in Chapel Hill and I didn’t get to wrestle with [Kane], it sparked a little fire in me and didn’t sit well with me,” Hidlay said. “To have the opportunity to wrestle him in the ACC finals was pretty important to me; I knew I wanted to set the tone early, wrestle hard and put him away.”
The winning moment from Hidlay’s championship pic.twitter.com/ft1PP8zoev— Technician Sports (@TechSports) March 6, 2023
Arguably the most dominant finals performance of the night belonged to redshirt sophomore Owen Trephan, who also won 7-2. From the start of the heavyweight bout with Duke’s Jonah Niesenbaum, Trephan was in control, earning a quick takedown, and with the crowd already roaring, Trephan picked up a near fall for an additional four points. Holding a 6-0 lead in the first period, Trephan put Niesenbaum away quickly to secure his first individual ACC championship.
“I came out hot, and then once I went up six I was just hanging out,” Trephan said. “I was waiting for him to come after me but he didn’t really push the pace at all.”
While Hidlay and Trephan’s victories were impressive, the Pack’s final two championships were arguably the most exciting.
The first of those was won by redshirt junior Jarrett Trombley, who took home the crown in the 125-pound class. Trombley went down to the wire against Virginia Tech’s Eddie Ventresca as the two were tied 1-1 at the end of the third, sending the match into a sudden-death overtime period. With the clock nearing its end, Trombley scored a quick takedown to clinch his first ACC championship victory.
Trombley’s takedown and championship pic.twitter.com/iAdqP7PKiK— Technician Sports (@TechSports) March 6, 2023
For the first time ever, NC State won the 133-pound ACC championship title with redshirt sophomore Kai Orine’s overtime thriller over Pitt’s Micky Phillippi. Both wrestlers were locked in a battle that went to overtime tied 1-1, but Orine quickly turned the tide, pinning Phillippi and securing the title for himself. Additionally, Orine was awarded the ACC’s Most Outstanding Wrestler at the end of the night.
Orine’s championship-winning moment pic.twitter.com/PZU8Mhhs0i— Technician Sports (@TechSports) March 6, 2023
By the time of Orine’s victory, NC State virtually had the title in hand, but aside from the Pack’s first-place finishers, there were plenty of other notable performances that didn’t quite earn the top prize but still contributed to the win.
NC State’s first competitor of the championship round was redshirt junior Alex Faison, who faced off against Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis — a two-time ACC champion and 2019 national champion. Lewis beat Faison when the Pack and the Hokies met earlier this season, but Faison gave him a run for his money this time, taking it into overtime before Lewis eventually pulled it out 2-1 to take the crown.
Immediately following the match, Lewis and Faison exchanged some words, with Lewis hearing cheers from the Hokie faithful in attendance and boos from the NC State fans. The moment added fuel to what is already a bitter rivalry between the ACC’s top two schools, but Faison still got second place out of it and — unlike Virginia Tech’s win earlier this season — it was the Pack that would ultimately come out victorious.
Also looking for revenge was sophomore Isaac Trumble, who faced Pitt’s Nino Bonaccorsi in the 197-pound championship. Bonaccorsi was the back-to-back reigning ACC champion in 2021 and 2022 and narrowly escaped Trumble when the two teams met earlier this season in Raleigh. The two went down to the wire again, but just like their first meeting, Bonaccorsi got the better of Trumble once again, winning 2-1 for his third-straight title.
The 141-pound bout featured top-seeded Cole Matthews from Pitt and sophomore Ryan Jack, a rematch from earlier in the season. Like the pair’s first match, Matthews narrowly edged out Jack. Neither wrestler earned a takedown during the match, and after three periods the bout was decided by one point, awarded to Matthews for riding time.
Virginia Tech’s Caleb Henson won a close bout against freshman Jackson Arrington, a 3-2 decision in the 149-pound championship. A first-period takedown gave Henson the early lead, which he held for the remainder of the match. The biggest blow to Arrington’s chances came in the third period, where he struggled to get an escape; although he eventually freed himself, it was too late, and Henson won the match.
Making it onto the podium but not into the championship round was sophomore Ed Scott, who took third place in the 157-pound bracket. After scoring a pin in his opening-round bout, Scott suffered a loss against Virginia Tech’s Bryce Andonian and fell into the consolation bracket. However, he redeemed himself with a 15-6 win over Virginia’s Jake Keating in the third-place match.
The lone Wolfpack wrestler not to earn a spot at the podium was freshman Matty Singleton. He advanced past Duke’s Gabe Dinette before dropping a semifinal match against Virginia’s Justin McCoy, the eventual 165-pound champion. Once in the consolation bracket, Singleton used a strong third period to defeat North Carolina’s Joseph Mazzara before falling short against Pitt’s top-seeded Holden Heller in the third-place bout.
In all, NC State saw four individual championships, four runners-up, one third-place finish and one fourth-place finish. The team’s final score of 101.5 is the most by any team in an ACC championship since NC State scored 103.5 in 2007.
The Wolfpack will be in action one more time this season when the team competes in the NCAA Championships from March 16-18. This year’s championships will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma and will be televised on ESPN and ESPNU.