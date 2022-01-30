The No. 8 NC State women’s tennis team swept Wake Forest 4-0 in the ITA Kick-off Weekend as it claimed victory in the early season tournament on Sunday, Jan. 30.
With the win, the Wolfpack (5-0) secured its place at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships from Feb. 11-14. The Pack did not lose a single match all weekend, sweeping both Penn State and the Demon Deacons (2-2).
The first half of the Wolfpack’s order really shined in the 4-0 clinch win. The first three courts only lost five games in each of their matches, concluding in three comfortable wins that handed NC State the win.
Freshman Priska Nugroho’s match on court three was first to finish after a fast 6-2 win in her first set. While met with a tougher battle in the second set, the freshman was still able to emerge victorious 6-2, 6-3. Nugroho has been able to step up in big spots for the squad over the past couple of weeks.
No. 8 graduate student Jaeda Daniel increased the Pack’s lead to 3-0 after her 6-3, 6-2 win on court one. Despite giving up two games in the second set after going up 5-0, Daniel recovered and won a clutch game, turning in another performance crucial to the teams success during the weekend.
Shortly after, sophomore Abigail Rencheli also won her match 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the win for the Wolfpack and cap off the squad’s impressive weekend. It was Rencheli’s second clinch in the tournament after also clinching the Wolfpack’s win against Penn State the day before.
The early doubles point was won by NC State but not without contention by the Deacons. The second doubles court, occupied by Daniel and senior Nell Miller, quickly won first, with a score of 6-1.
With one of the two courts needed to win the doubles point, an NC State 1-0 match lead was in jeopardy due to a back and forth competition on the first doubles court. Sophomore Amelia Rajecki and Rencheli were tied 5-5 with their opponents. But before the match concluded, senior Sara Nayar and Nugroho were able to complete their 6-3 victory on court three to secure the doubles point for State.
With its impressive weekend hosting and winning the ITA Kick-offs, the Wolfpack look to continue its hot streak on Friday, February 4, for its first away match of the season as it takes on the Tennessee Volunteers.