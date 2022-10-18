The Wolfpack women's golf team began its week competing at the Ruth' Chris Tar Heel Invite at the highly esteemed Governors Club down the road in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
NC State ended the invitational in 11th place, only above Princeton, Furman and Rollins College.
Continuing her first season with the Pack, freshman Vania Simont led the team throughout the tournament, shooting 3-under par in the opening round and 1-under par in the second. She struggled to close out the invite though and shot 8-over par in the final round to tie for 16th place overall.
Senior Natalie Armbruester finished 10 places behind her to tie for 26th overall. She began the invitational shooting 2-over par but recovered in the second round to shoot 2-under par. Much like her teammate, she also struggled the third time around, totaling 7-over par on the final day of competition.
Sophomore Lauren Olivares Leon and junior Isabel Amezcua both also finished in the top fifty competitors of the invitational. They each shot 4-over par in the opening round before separating their scores in round two, shooting 2-over par and 1-over par, respectively. Olivares Leon closed out the final round at 5-over par to tie for 43rd place, while Amezcua tied for 48th place overall, shooting 7-over par in the final round to close out the competition on Tuesday.
Senior Inja Fric was the last competitor for the Pack in Chapel Hill. Fric finished in 62nd place, shooting 9-over par to open the tournament and 2-over par in round two. Continuing the trend set by the rest of her teammates, she also struggled to close out the competition, shooting 5-over par in round three.
As a team, NC State finished the competition with 895 total strokes, 35 above the winner, Kentucky.
The Wolfpack will be back in action for the final time this fall Oct. 28-30, competing at the Landfall Traditional in Wilmington, North Carolina.