The red-hot No. 2 NC State women’s tennis team has been rolling through its competition all season long. After taking down ACC opponents down one by one, the squad has carved out a program best 19-1 record as well as an undefeated 7-0 conference record.
After staying steady at the No. 2 spot in the rankings for weeks, yet another program best for NC State, the Pack look ahead to a season defining weekend that presents two of the most challenging matches for the team all season long. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s a chance to take the number one spot in the nation in the biggest match of the season, where the Pack will take on No. 1 UNC-Chapel Hill.
With matches against cross town rivals and tennis powerhouses in No. 10 Duke and the best team in the nation, No. 1 UNC, the Pack will have more than enough competition to face on this critical weekend. However, the opportunity to take its 10th and 11th ranked wins of the season is an enticing one, especially when UNC has given the Pack its only loss in its nearly unblemished season.
The Pack is set to take on Duke at home on Friday, April 1, and while the Blue Devils present a challenging ACC matchup to start the weekend, this team is adept at taking down top-10 ranked teams. With nine ranked wins on the season, three of which have come against top-10 programs, the Pack has certainly shown it can take down opponents of Duke’s caliber.
However, this is no excuse to slack off, even though the Blue Devils are on a two game losing streak, Duke still boasts an 11-3 overall record and 6-2 conference record.
Bringing the Wolfpack’s trademarked dominance in the doubles round as well as continuing its impressive singles play will be key to taking down the Blue Devils as well as any other ranked conference opponents for the rest of the season.
The Pack’s core singles lineup has been as strong as ever, with every position, one through six, playing an integral part in each win NC State has earned this season. But for this weekend, everyone will have to play at their best level possible to take down not only Duke, but No.1 ranked UNC Tar Heels.
While beating top-10 ranked teams like Duke is nothing the Pack hasn’t accomplished before, its match against UNC on Sunday, April 3, is a whole different animal. Handing the Wolfpack its only loss of the season during the semifinal round of the ITA National Indoor Championships, the Tar Heels were able to take down the Pack 4-1 in Madison, Wisconsin. However, this time the Pack will be at home and hungry for revenge against its rivals.
Currently, the Heels boast the only undefeated record in women’s college tennis and while the Pack hope to change this, it won’t be easily done. Bringing a strong showing in the doubles round will be the first step to potentially evening the series at 1-1. The only time NC State has not won the preliminary doubles point was in its first faceoff with UNC, claiming an early 1-0 lead will be crucial to victory.
Just like the Wolfpack, the Tar Heels have a formidable singles lineup, but since their first matchup, the Pack has added three ranked wins to its record and its singles lineup has not let up yet. Strong performances from all six will be needed to take down the Heels and the Pack will be as determined as ever to take down its rivals and the only competition left in its way in the national rankings.
With a new program high ranking and undefeated ACC record on the line, NC State will need to step up in two of the squad’s biggest matches all season, but it's nothing this team hasn’t done before and they will certainly take the rivalry weekend challenge head on.