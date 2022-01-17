The No. 8 NC State women’s tennis team opened its 2022 schedule at the Miami Spring Invite between Jan. 15-17.
Across the three days of competition, the Wolfpack went 9-12 in singles play and 3-3 in doubles. In addition to the hosts, the No. 24 Hurricanes, the Pack also faced off against No. 1 Texas and Vanderbilt.
On the first day of competition, the Wolfpack went 2-4 in its seven six matchups against Texas and 0-1 in its lone singles matchup with Vanderbilt.
Seniors Nell Miller and Sarah Nayer were the two members of the Pack to win their matchups, with both winning in straight sets. Across the Wolfpack’s five singles losses, just one was in single sets.
Facing off with Vanderbilt in a trio of doubles matchups that day, the Pack went 2-1 with the duos of sophomores Abigail Rencheli and Amelia Rajecki, and graduate student Jaeda Daniel and Miller both claiming victory.
The Wolfpack went .500 in singles matches the rest of the way, going 3-3 on Sunday and 4-4 on Monday. Miller and Nayer continued their dominance, winning their matches on the last two days to end the event undefeated in singles.
Freshman Priska Nugroho, Rajecki and Renchili all picked up one win each across the final two days of competition.
Doubles play on Sunday was canceled due to inclement weather and the Pack went 1-2 in doubles play on the final day, with Nayer and Nugroho securing the lone Wolfpack win.
The Wolfpack will be back in action next weekend for a home triple-header across Saturday and Sunday. The busy weekend kicks off with a noon showdown with Princeton on Saturday, Jan. 22.