The No. 6 NC State women’s tennis team dominated its Sunday doubleheader, bringing out the brooms against both South Carolina and ECU.
South Carolina
The Wolfpack (8-0) dominated the Gamecocks (1-4) from the start, picking up the doubles point and dominating across the board in singles.
The duos of freshman Priska Nugroho and senior Sara Nayar and sophomores Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Rencheli both won 6-1 to secure the doubles point. Graduate student Jaeda Daniel and senior Nell Miller were down 4-2 when play was stopped.
Nugroho and Miller picked up quick wins to put the Pack one point away from clinching the win. Daniel came up with that point, beating No. 2 Sarah Hammer in straight sets after taking the second-set tiebreaker 7-1.
After Daniel clinched the win, Rencheli, sophomore Sophie Abrams and Rajecki all picked up wins to complete the sweep.
ECU
Riding high from its dominant win over South Carolina, the Wolfpack rolled right over the Pirates (1-2).
The doubles point went NC State’s way quickly, with both Nugroho and Nayar, and Daniel and Miller winning 6-0. Rajecki and Rencheli were up 4-2 when play was stopped.
Miller and Rajecki kept the shutout energy going in singles, winning their matches 6-0, 6-0 to double the Wolfpack’s lead.
While no one else managed a double 6-0, NC State won all but one of the remaining singles matches in straight sets to secure its second sweep of the day.
Daniel was the lone three-set victor, with the graduate student winning her second tie breaker of the day 10-5 and securing a 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 win.
Next up for the Wolfpack is the ITA National Team Indoors from Feb.11-14 in Madison, Wisconsin.