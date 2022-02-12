The No. 6 NC State women’s tennis team took down No. 3 Georgia in the quarterfinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The Wolfpack (10-0) took the doubles point against the Bulldogs (3-1) thanks to a big win from graduate student Jaeda Daniel and senior Nell Miller on court two. The 7-5 win featured some impressive heroics from Daniel to stave off a set point when the pair were down 5-3.
Jaeda Daniel: ambidextrous?!The left-hander from @PackWTennis fights off a set point with a righty FH poach!@CrackedRacquets with the call: https://t.co/ipdEPaLKlk pic.twitter.com/K20p61aaeX— John (@JTweetsTennis) February 12, 2022
The Pack fell on court one in the first doubles match to finish, meaning it needed to win on both courts two and three to secure the point. Freshman Priska Nugroho and senior Sara Nayar also won their match 7-5, setting up Daniel and Miller’s clinching win.
Miller and Daniel split their singles matches, with Miller winning 6-4, 6-1 on court four and Daniel falling 6-2, 6-1 on court one. Shortly after, Nugroho put the Pack one win away from victory with a 6-2, 6-3 win on court three.
Wolfpack 3, Georgia 1Straight-sets W for Priska!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/OzrHQS6NbQ— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) February 12, 2022
All three of the remaining singles matchups went to three sets, but sophomore Sophie Abrams won 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 on court 5 to clinch the win for the Wolfpack.
Wolfpack 4, Georgia 2Match clincher from Sophie! LET'S GO.#GoPack pic.twitter.com/KNeXX6qmpF— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) February 12, 2022
Prior to Abrams’ win, the Bulldogs picked up the win on court six to pick up their second team point of the day. When play was stopped, sophomore Abigail Rencheli and Georgia’s Mell Reasco were tied 5-5 in set three.
With the win, the Wolfpack advances to the semifinals of ITA National Team Indoor Championships for the first time in program history.
NC State will face off against cross-town rival UNC-Chapel Hill in the semifinals on Sunday, Feb. 13. The match is set to start at 1 p.m.