The No. 2 NC State women’s tennis team extended its winning streak to eight with yet another conference victory as the squad beat Boston College 5-2 on Friday, March 25.
Now 17-1 on the season and an undefeated 6-0 in ACC play, the Pack continued its impressive form over the Eagles. With consistent displays of reliable singles and doubles performances, the Pack has earned win after win against ACC opponents.
The doubles point was taken by the Pack early on as freshman Priska Nugroho and sophomore Sophie Abrams struck first with a 6-2 win. The Eagles were able to take one doubles court, but NC State took two out of three as the season-long sophomore pairing of Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Rencheli claimed the doubles point with their 7-5 victory.
With a 1-0 lead, Abrams quickly made it 2-0, made possible by a shutout second set that capped her 6-4, 6-0 win on court five. Rajecki then put the Pack in clinch position with her 6-4, 7-5 win on court six.
With a 3-0 lead, Rencheli clinched the match for the Pack with her 6-4, 7-5 win where the sophomore battled through a tough end to her second set. Finishing off the Pack’s five straight singles wins was graduate student Jaeda Daniel, who took court one 6-3, 7-5, increasing the Wolfpack’s lead to 5-0.
The Eagles took the two remaining courts over senior Nell Miller and Nugroho, putting the score at 5-2 to end the day.
As the Pack nears the end of its road trip, the team looks to finish the season off strong as it enters the last leg of the 2022 season. With conference opponents the rest of the way, the Pack will attempt to bring its dominant form home, especially against top ranked ACC opponents in the next few weeks.
NC State is set to finish off its road trip at Syracuse on Sunday, March 27, first serve is set for 11 a.m.