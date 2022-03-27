The No. 2 NC State women’s tennis squad took another ACC win on Sunday, March 27, beating Syracuse 6-1 on the road.
Boasting an undefeated 7-0 conference record and a nearly unblemished 19-1 overall record, the Pack continues its now nine-match win streak, which includes all seven ACC wins.
A dominant showing in the doubles round was paired with persistent singles performances as the Wolfpack was met with much more opposition in the late round. NC State was able to pull through with two impressive singles wins coming off third-set super breaker victories
The doubles point was easily taken as the Pack only lost one game in the round. Freshman Priska Nugroho and sophomore Sophie Abrams took court three first with their 6-1 victory while graduate student Jaeda Daniel and senior Nell Miller put on a flawless doubles display with their 6-0 victory.
Starting the singles round with a 1-0 lead, the Pack quickly made the match 4-0 along two strong singles wins and a forfeit on court six from Syracuse. Nugroho was able to win her match 6-1, 6-1 while sophomore Amelia Rajecki took court five 6-2, 6-3.
The series of clutch singles performances started as the Wolfpack had already clinched at 4-0. Abrams took court four on a tight 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-5) win that put the Pack up 5-0. To finish the day, No. 31 sophomore Abigail Rencheli also won off of a second set comeback and super breaker victory with a score of 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (11-9).
The Pack took two of the three matches decided by third-set super breakers as Syracuse’s only point came with a win over Miller on court three where the senior also lost in her first set and battled back in the second, but could not close in on the win.
The women’s squad return home from an undefeated road trip as the Pack are set to face two of its rivals and some of its biggest competition all season long as NC State is set to play two college tennis heavyweights with matches against Duke and UNC over the weekend, starting April 1.
The Pack start with the Duke Blue Devils at home on Friday, April 1. The match is set to start at 5 p.m.