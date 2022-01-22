WTNvsUVA_DanielReturn_DT_web.jpg

The No. 8 NC State women’s tennis team took down the No. 23 Princeton Tigers 4-3 in its first dual match of the 2022 season on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Wolfpack took the early lead, winning the doubles point 2-0. Freshman Priska Nugroho and senior Sara Nayar were the first pair to finish, winning their matchup 6-4. Graduate student Jaeda Daniel and senior Nell Miller weren’t far behind, winning 6-3 to secure the doubles point.

Sophomores Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Rencheli were tied 4-4 in their matchup when the Wolfpack locked up the doubles point.

The Tigers and Pack traded blows throughout single play, with Princeton bringing things level and NC State jumping back out in front each time.

Rencheli’s matchup with No. 23 Victoria Hu was the first to finish, with Hu winning in straight sets to level things at 1-1.

Nugroho put the Pack back in front, beating No. 60 Brianna Shvets 6-2, 6-4. No. 4 Daria Frayman brought Princeton back level, beating Daniel 6-2, 7-5 in a top-10 matchup. Miller re-established the Pack’s lead, beating Neha Velaga 6-3, 6-7, 6-2. 

Leading 3-2 with two matchups still going, the Pack needed to win just one of the final two to take home the win.

Sophomore Sophie Abrams came up clutch, beating her opponent 7-6, 6-3 to put the Pack up 4-2 and clinch the win.

Rajecki forced a third set after losing the first in her matchup, but ultimately fell 3-6, 6-1, 4-6 to finalize the score.

The Wolfpack will be back in action on Sunday, Jan. 23 for a doubleheader against No. 10 Ohio State and ETSU. The matches are slated to start at noon and 5 p.m., respectively. 

