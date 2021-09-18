NC State women’s soccer began ACC play on Saturday, Sept. 18, losing 1-0 to Virginia Tech on the road.
The loss to the Hokies (7-2) is the Wolfpack’s (4-3-2) second consecutive defeat heading into a three-game home stand.
The first half began with two shots by Virginia Tech in the first five minutes before the Pack could get anything going offensively. Senior forward Denae Antoine had the first and only two shots of the half for NC State in the 18th and 22nd minutes. In the 20th minute, freshman midfielder Annika Wohner was issued her second yellow card of the season. Freshman defender Cara Elmendorf was also shown a card during the first half.
Freshman goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta was able to stop the Hokies from scoring the first goal of the game in the 34th minute, keeping both teams scoreless heading into halftime.
35' | BIG TIME diving save by @Maria19cheza to keep the Hokies off the board!📺ACCNX NCSU 0, VT 0 pic.twitter.com/jDHr15atxk— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) September 18, 2021
NC State was not able to get anything going in the first half, considering it only had two shots compared to Virginia Tech’s six.
The second half began strong for both teams, who exchanged shots on target in the first three minutes in the half. NC State tried to pull ahead and get on the scoreboard first, with five shots in the first ten minutes of the half, but was once again unable to find the back of the net.
Freshman defender Fernanda Soto and freshman forward Mia Vaughan joined Wohner and Elmendorf in the referee’s book during the second.
The first and only goal of the game came from Virginia Tech in the 72nd minute. While NC State had eight shots in the second half to Virginia Tech’s four, the Pack just wasn’t able to connect any of those into goals to leave the final score at 1-0.
NC State will begin its three-game home stand on Thursday, Sept. 23, hosting the Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m.