The Wolfpack women’s golf team tied for 10th place with the Maryland Terrapins in the VyStar Gator Invitational which took place in Gainesville, Florida on March 5-6.
Freshman Lauren Olivares Leon, junior Natalie Armbruester, redshirt sophomore Ryann Sinclair, senior Lea Klimentova and sophomore Isabel Amezcua all represented the Pack.
Geared up and ready to go in Gainesville! Follow along for all 36 holes today with the link below. #GoPack 📊 https://t.co/8Ahrjdn1ow pic.twitter.com/cpYhIe6N4Y— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) March 5, 2022
Olivares Leon had the highest finish of anyone from NC State, tying for 14th place at 4-under par. She shot 3-under par in round one, 1-under par in the second round and at par in the third and final round of the tournament.
Next on the leaderboard was Klimentova who finished tied for 26th place. She shot 7-over par in round one but recovered quickly shooting at par in the second round of the tournament. She ended the weekend shooting just 1-over par to finish at 8-over par for the entire tournament.
Amezcua tied for 38th place at 11-over par shooting 3-over par in round one and 4-over par in the final two rounds of the weekend.
Ambruester and Sinclair were the final two finishers for the Pack, tying for 63rd and taking 66th place respectively. Ambruester shot 5-over par in each of her first two rounds but really struggled to end the tournament shooting 11-over par in the third round. Sinclair shot 7-over par, 9-over par and 6-over par in three rounds.
Florida tied with Michigan for the win.
The Pack will be back in action a little closer to home next week from March 14-15 at the Briar’s Creek Invitational in Johns Island, South Carolina.