The No. 3 NC State women’s basketball team features as the No. 1 seed for the Bridgeport, Connecticut region of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
The Bridgeport region! #SelectionSunday #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/VQ2nkD00tC— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 14, 2022
In the Round of 64, the Wolfpack will take on the winner of the first four matchup between Longwood and Mount St. Mary’s, who play on Thursday, March 17. The Round of 64 takes place on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19, and NC State will play during the Saturday slate of games.
This is NC State’s second straight year as a No. 1 seed, falling last year in the Sweet 16 to Indiana, who is once again in the Wolfpack’s region, featuring as a No. 3 seed.
The Bridgeport region is rife with talent from across the country, with No. 2-seeded UConn standing in the Pack’s way. College star Paige Bueckers returned in recent weeks to help guide the Huskies to the second seed.
UConn is also led by other stars like Christyn Williams, Evina Westbrook and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.
Bridgeport boasts other top talents in No. 6-seeded Kentucky, which rosters a potential No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA in Rhyne Howard, as well as No. 9-seeded Kansas State, which rosters Ayoka Lee, a player who broke the NCAA record for points earlier this season with 61.