The NC State track and field team competed over the course of three days, May 13-15, in Raleigh in the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The Pack women tied for fifth overall, with the men tied for eighth place.
In women’s field events, sophomore Jirah Sidberry placed 18th in the long jump, with senior Michelle Cobb placing 23rd in the same event.. Junior Kayla Beasley had a personal-best throw of 44.1 meters in the hammer throw event, earning her 17th place.
The Pack men secured two podium finishes in the field events. Sophomore Chris Alexander earned second place in the triple jump. Senior Von Douglas placed second in the long jump, with Alexander in fifth place and junior Cameron Murray in 15th behind him. Redshirt senior Tyson Fortenberry recorded a season-best 51.46 meters in the discus throw, which earned him 12th place.
NC State had two top-five finishes in the women’s 10000-meter race with redshirt senior Dominique Clairmonte placing third and freshman Gionna Quarzo placing fifth. Additionally, junior Mariah Howlett placed 11th with redshirt junior Isabel Zimmerman coming in 29th place.
Junior Hannah Steelman beat her personal record, as well as both the meet and facility records in the women’s 3000-meter steeple race with a time of 9:43.08, earning her first place. Junior Sarah Latour also earned a personal best with a time of 10:18.52 and placed 12th.
Redshirt junior Ian Shanklin earned one of the Pack’s three first-place finishes in the men’s 10000-meter race. Also in this race were graduate student Will Anderson, who placed 20th, and sophomore Ben Verchick, who placed 26th, both of whom earned personal bests with times of 29:31.88 and 29:48.95 respectively.
Graduate student Elly Henes placed third in the women’s 1500-meter race with a personal-best time of 4:10.23. Redshirt junior Nevada Mareno came 10th in the race as well, with redshirt senior Anna Vess coming in 12th.
The Pack took the top four spots in the women’s 5000-meter race. Henes placed first with a meet-record time of 15:34.69. Henes was followed by Steelman, freshman Katelyn Tuohy and junior Savannah Shaw. Sophomore Kelsey Chmiel earned seventh with her personal-best time of 15:56.33, with Latour coming in 11th.
Graduate student JP Flavin took 14th in the men’s 5000-meter race with a personal-best time of 13:57.66. Redshirt senior Joe Bistritz was behind him in 15th and junior Nate Kawalec placed 39th.
Sophomore Akira Rhodes had a personal-best time of 13.06 in the women’s 100-meter hurdle race, earning her second place. In the men’s 110-meter hurdle race, sophomore Joshua Brockman placed fifth.
The women’s 4x100-meter relay team had a season-best time of 45.63, which earned them seventh place. The men’s 4x100-meter relay team placed third with their season-best time of 39.57.
The Pack will be in competition again at the Aggie Classic Twilight on Sunday, May 16.