The NC State volleyball team swept the Virginia Cavaliers 3-0 on Saturday, Nov. 20, improving to 9-7 in conference play with two matches to go.
The Cavaliers (8-19, 1-16) kept it close in the first two sets, but the Wolfpack (15-12, 9-7 ACC) was able to hold them off for a pair of 25-22 wins before running away with the third set 25-12.
The Wolfpack started the first set well, jumping out to an early 9-2 lead. It rode that lead for the majority of the set, but a 7-0 run from the Cavs cut the Pack’s lead to just three at 18-15. The two traded blows from there as NC State took the first set 25-22.
The second set was very even, with neither side able to put together a lengthy run of any kind. Virginia managed a single run of four consecutive points, but that was the longest run from either side in the set. The Pack was eventually able to take the point thanks to a couple of early 3-0 runs and a service error from Virginia on match point.
The Wolfpack jumped out to another big lead to start the third set, but unlike the first, it was able to maintain the big lead throughout. The Pack won the final set 25-12 to complete the sweep.
Junior center Kristen McDaniel recorded 26 of the Wolfpack’s 30 assists in the win, while senior outside hitter Jade Parchment led the way in kills with 12.
Three Wolfpack players finished with double-digit digs as redshirt junior outside hitter Taylor Rowland, Parchment and McDaniel finished with 12, 10 and 10, respectively. Sophomore middle blocker Riley Shaak led the way in blocks with four.
NC State will wrap up its conference slate in the coming week with matchups against Clemson and Syracuse set for Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 27, respectively. Both matches will be played in Reynolds Coliseum.