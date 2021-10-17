The NC State volleyball team extended its win streak to four with a 3-1 road win over Boston College.
The Wolfpack (11-8, 5-3 ACC) dropped a narrow second set by just two points, but held the Eagles (12-10, 2-6 ACC) at arm’s length the rest of the way. In its three set wins, the Pack won 25-16, 25-15 and 25-15.
The difference maker for Boston College in the second set was the Wolfpack’s .243 hitting percentage, a steep dropoff from its hitting percentage in the other three sets, and the Pack’s six errors, two more than it committed in any other set.
Across the match, the Wolfpack committed just 15 errors compared to Boston College’s 25 and tripled the Eagles’ hitting percentage.
Graduate opposite hitter Melissa Evans led all players with 21 kills, while junior setter Kristen McDaniel and freshman setter Maggie Jones racked up 27 and 25 assists, respectively.
The win over Boston College marks the third match this season where Evans has recorded 20 or more kills.
The Wolfpack will wrap up its three-match road trip on Wednesday, Oct. 20, heading across the Triangle to face off against the Tar Heels. The match is set for 8 p.m. and will be on the ACC Network.