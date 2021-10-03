The NC State volleyball team lost 3-0 at Miami to conclude a two-match Florida road trip. The loss is the Wolfpack’s third in a row since winning its ACC opener.
After pushing the first set to extra points, the Wolfpack (7-8, 1-3 ACC) continued to keep things close, but the Hurricanes (11-2, 2-1 ACC) proved to be too much for the Pack.
The first set started even until the Pack went on a 6-1 run to set the score 10-6. The two teams stayed close, and senior outside hitter Jade Parchment scored the only Pack ace to tie the score 24-24, requiring extra points. Miami had five set points that the Wolfpack successfully fended off. By the sixth time, the Miami offense got past the Pack blockers and finally ended the set 32-30.
The second set stayed close and was tied 4-4 before Miami got four straight points in a row to give it the lead. Led by graduate opposite hitter Melissa Evans and Parchment, the Pack brought it back to within one with a 16-15 score. The Hurricanes took back the lead, finishing off the set 25-20.
The third set started with four straight points from the Hurricanes. The Wolfpack responded with five straight points of its own, taking the lead. The two teams tied five times before the Hurricanes scored four straight points to make the score 22-16. The set ended 25-19, securing the victory for the Hurricanes.
Evans led the team with 21 kills, her second highest total this season. Evans also had a hitting percentage of .410.
The Pack will return home for two straight games. Virginia Tech will play the Pack first on Oct. 8 at 7 and Wake Forest will visit on Oct. 10 at 1. Both games will be played at Reynolds