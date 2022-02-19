NC State track & field wrapped up its indoor regular season this weekend, competing at the JDL DMR Invitational on Friday, Feb. 18 and the Virginia Tech Challenge on Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19.
JDL DMR Invitational
The Wolfpack’s distance medley relay team set a school record at the invitational, finishing third with a time of 11:05.85. Junior Sam Bush ran the 1,200-meter leg in 3:23.400, graduate student Jada Griffin ran the 400-meter leg in 54.587, graduate student Anna Vess ran a 2:08.996 in the 800-meter leg and senior Savannah Shaw wrapped up the race with a 4:38.865 mile.
Virginia Tech Challenge
The Pack claimed two podium finishes on the first day of the Virginia Tech Challenge, with both coming in the men’s long jump.
Senior Jamar Davis won the event with a 7.55-meter jump, while freshman William Sistruck finished third with a 7.01-meter jump.
The lone podium finish for the Pack on the second day of the Virginia Tech Challenge came from graduate student Michelle Cobb in the women’s triple jump. Cobb won the event with a 13.07-meter jump.
Next up for the Wolfpack is the ACC Indoor Championships in Blacksburg, Virginia, Feb. 24-26.