The NC State track and field teams grabbed six podium finishes at the Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Feb. 4-5.
Sophomore Gionna Quarzo was unbeatable in the women’s 5000 meter, taking first place with an unconverted time of 16:16.25.
The Pack was also successful in the throws. Senior Kayla Beasley took third in the women’s weight throw with 16.94 meters and graduate student Andrew Haberman took third on the men’s side with 18.40 meters.
Beasley tied a personal record while Haberman set a new one, though they weren’t the only two NC State athletes to achieve personal bests in the event. Sophomore Lance Penegar also set a new personal record with a 6.53 meter finish for eighth place.
Junior Kelsey Chmiel took second in the women’s 3000 meter run elite, with a time of 8:59.96, finishing just a few seconds behind former teammate Elly Henes.
Junior Sam Bush also picked up a new PR in the women’s one-mile elite, running a 4:40.09 for fourth place and the ninth fastest time in program history.
Freshman Marcus Odums and graduate student Anna Vess rounded out the podium finishers for the Wolfpack. Odums grabbed second place in the men’s long jump with a jump of 6.97 meters while Vess took first in the women’s one-mile run with a time of 4:45.84.
Day two also saw a number of personal records broken, specifically in the women’s 3000 meter event. Sophomore Alyssa Hendrix, senior Heather Holt and sophomore Jenna Schulz each grabbed personal bests finishing with times of 9:37.87, 9:38.21 and 9:39.61, respectively.
Freshman Miles Ally completed the list of personal records this weekend for NC State, finishing with a new best time of 8:36.02 in the men's 3000 meter.
Next up for the Pack on its indoor track schedule is the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational in Lynchburg, Virginia on Feb. 11-12.