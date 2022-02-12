The NC State track and field team split up this weekend, traveling to three events across the United States including Lynchburg, Virginia for the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational, Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational and Boston, Massachusetts for the David Hemery Valentine Invite.
The Pack made a statement up in Lynchburg with five podium finishes and numerous personal bests.
Graduate student Anna Vess took first in the women's one-mile run with a time of 4:37.42 for a new personal record and the third fastest in program history.
Freshman Alexander Nunley took third in the men's 300-meter dash. At a time of 34.83 he also recorded the third-fastest time in program history and set a new personal best.
In the men's 60-meter hurdles event senior Cameron Murray took second with a time of 7.95 and in the women's 3000-meter run sophomore Gionna Quarzo grabbed first place with a personal best time of 9:42.78.
Rounding out the podium finishes for NC State is the men's distance medley team consisting of junior Kyle Durham and sophomores Zach Hughes, Jake Toomey and Brett Gardner who also grabbed a first-place finish with a time of 9:50.29.
Plenty of other athletes grabbed personal bests for the Pack at this invitational including Murray with a time of 7.87 in his semifinal qualifying run for the 60 meter hurdles event, and senior Alan Alvarez who ran a 35.16 in the men's 300 meter hurdle for sixth place and the seventh-best time in NC State history.
Junior Chris Alexander was the lone podium finisher for the Wolfpack over in Arkansas, jumping 16.15 meters for third place in the men's triple jump. This marks the fifth-best jump in school history, and the seventh overall in the nation.
Only one representative for the Pack made the trip to Boston. Graduate student Gavin Gaynor competed in the men's 3000-meter event and finished with a time of 8:06.28.
With just one more weekend before the ACC Indoor Championships, the team will split up again next week, traveling to the JDL DMR Invitational in Winston-Salem and the Virginia Tech Challenge in Blacksburg, Virginia.