The NC State track and field team traveled to Blacksburg, Virginia to compete in the Hokie Invitational between Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22. The team broke several school records, as well as many team members beating their own personal records.
In the women’s one mile race, junior Kesley Chmiel broke her own personal record, as well as the school’s record for the fastest mile time with a 4:36.03. Senior Savannah Shaw also recorded a personal best and came in second, three seconds behind Chmiel. Graduate Allie Hays placed fourth, recording a personal best as well. Sophomore Gionna Quarzo, senior Heather Holt and sophomore Alyssa Hendrix came in 23rd, 24th and 26th respectively, all recording personal bests. Quarzo, Hendrix and Holt also all competed in the women’s 3000-meter run, all coming in the top 10 with Hendrix recording a personal best.
Junior Ally Henson competed in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, coming in sixth.
In the women’s weight event, senior Kayla Beasley recorded a season best and placed eighth. Sophomores Makala Wright and Makhayla Hart both recorded personal bests and came in 10th and 11th, respectively.
Graduate student Jada Griffin came third in the women’s 300-meter dash, while Henson came in 24th, recording a personal best. In the women’s 1000-meter run, junior Sam Bush came in second. Chmiel came 11th in that event, with Hays placing 14th.
Redshirt senior Mikieja Covington competed in four out of the five pentathlon events. Covington placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles, 12th in the high jump, fourth in shot put, and eighth in the long jump.
The Pack’s women’s distance medley team placed second overall, with a time of 11:23.59.
In the men’s mile run, graduate student Gavin Gaynor recorded a personal best, and took the spot for the school’s second-best mile time, with a time of 4:00.22, earning him first. Sophomore Brett Gardner placed eighth, while sophomore Jake Toomey placed 17th.
Sophomore Ian Harrison placed sixth with a personal best time in the men’s 3000-meter run, with graduate student Robinson Snider placing seventh, also with a personal best time. Sophomore Dan McGoey placed 17th in the event.
In the men’s weight event, graduate student Andrew Haberman placed tenth and sophomore Lance Penegar placed 16th. Penegar recorded a personal best in the men’s shot put event, earning him 11th.
Senior Alan Alvarez placed eighth in the men’s 300-meter dash. Junior Kyle Durham recorded a personal best in the men’s 600-meter run, earning him fifth overall, with Toomey behind him in seventh. Sophomore Zach Hughes placed 16th in the men’s 1000-meter run.
The Wolfpack will be back in action at the Bob Pollock meet in Clemson, South Carolina on Jan. 28 and 29.