The NC State softball team fell to No. 13 Duke in an 8-0 five-inning game, finishing off the Pack’s second conference series as the Blue Devils completed the sweep.
Throughout the game, Duke (21-3, 6-0 ACC) stifled the Pack’s (19-6, 2-4 ACC) offense and posted impressive hitting numbers of its own. NC State was held to just two hits compared to the Blue Devil’s eight hits, which included three home runs.
The Wolfpack got one of its hits in the first inning with fifth-year infielder Logan Morris’ single to right center field. The Pack was unable to do anything more in the first and failed to record its second and final hit until the fourth inning.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils struck early and refused to relent as Duke posted three runs with two homers in the first two innings alone. Graduate student left-handed pitcher Maddie McPherson took her second loss of the series with only 1.2 innings pitched in her second matchup with Duke.
McPherson left with four hits, three runs and two strikeouts before redshirt sophomore righty Sam Gress posted two thirds of an inning pitched with three hits and two runs, only one of which was earned. She was soon replaced by redshirt sophomore right-hander Aisha Weixlmann who finished the game with 1.2 innings pitched, allowing two hits, three runs and three strikeouts.
After struggling with generating offense and pitching throughout the Pack’s series with Duke, the squad looks to get back to form in its next few series, with the Blue Devil’s cutting the Pack’s momentum after starting March with a record of 5-1.
The Pack has a chance to to get back in the win column with its next midweek game on Tuesday, March 15, against Troy. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.