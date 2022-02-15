Though the 2022 NC State softball roster is filled with several new faces, head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift and the rest of the coaching staff know the importance of having veteran play surrounding the team to help acclimate these new faces.
Enter fifth-year infielder Logan Morris, who’s been in NC State’s program since transferring from USC Upstate in 2019 and will look to help lead the team as it paces through the rest of its season.
“When we first started talking and started the recruiting process, it was clear that she had kind of the mentality, the mindset and potential to come into this program and do really well,” Patrick-Swift said. “And so yeah, it was the combination of obviously, you know, as a coach you're looking for who can help you based on black-and-white numbers. But that's only the first part. And the second part is getting to know them, what are they about, and I just felt really good vibes with her and an ambition to really be the best and excel at this level.”
Morris’ decision to come to NC State reflects the kind of program that Patrick-Swift has constructed over the years: a rigorous culture founded on respect. According to Morris, that respect was a huge reason she joined the Pack in the first place, a decision she’s continuously thankful for.
“[The decision to transfer] meant everything for my career, it meant everything for my life,” Morris said. “My numbers have gone up, I enjoy the people I'm around, I enjoy the city of Raleigh. It has just been everything for my career and life-wise.”
In just three seasons, Morris has already had an accomplished and decorated Wolfpack career. She ranks top 10 at NC State in career slugging percentage and on-base percentage, her 26 home runs at NC State rank ninth all-time and her 102 RBIs are eighth. Morris is the school career record holder for sacrifice flies and has the most in a single season. Further, the fifth-year infielder’s .608 slugging percentage last season ranks 10th all-time for a single season.
But Morris isn’t taking this season for granted despite her achievements. The infielder underwent labrum surgery in May and, according to Patrick-Swift, is entering the season fully healthy for the first time since coming to NC State.
“[The surgery] definitely taught me some life skills,” Morris said. “I need patience. I like to do everything at 100%, just hit the ground running. But I try to pull me back a little bit like, ‘Logan, this takes time, things aren't going to be healed in one day.’ And I think what is really going to be big for my softball season this year, is take it day-by-day, take it game-by-game and take it pitch-by-pitch.”
With Morris able to slow the game down for herself, Patrick-Swift is looking to her to transmit these leadership qualities and lessons to other newer members of the roster.
“Over the years when [Morris] kind of solidified herself as a staple in the lineup, that's kind of when you've seen her grow,” Patrick-Swift said. “When the other third basemen or shortstop are standing there, and they're taking reps, she's talking to them on the side about ‘Hey, do this, this play goes here, the ball goes here.’ And that's something that every year has increased more and more in taking charge of the infield … she's just really blossomed and come out of her shell.”
Outside of being a good locker-room presence, Morris is looking to expand other areas of her game besides her batting ability. Patrick-Swift said that when the coaching staff recruited Morris, she embodied a “home run mindset,” and that while she has dominated in that area, she has even more to offer.
“But it's about so much more than that,” Patrick-Swift said. “Stepping up to plate, knowing it doesn't matter who's in the circle, [she] expects to do the best thing [she] can and you know, in one swing score at least one run. And I really think that's when she took off. And so coming into this season, she is one of the keystones of this program … and the amazing culture that we have now. Our culture is better now than it's ever been since I've been here. And she's a huge part of that.”
Now fully healthy for the first time in her Wolfpack career, Morris has a chance to continue to climb in the record books.
“Oh, it's awesome,” Morris said. “But [there’s] some unfinished business, some other records I'm looking forward to, so we’ll keep that grind going. That's for sure.”