softball

Graduate student right fielder Carson Shaner hits the first home run of the evening during the game against Villanova on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Dail Softball Stadium. Shaner was 2-3 at bat. The Wolfpack beat the Wildcats 4-2.

 Ethan Rimolt

The NC State softball team beat the Syracuse Orange 8-2 on Friday, March 4, opening up ACC play with an impressive win in Dail Softball Stadium.

The Wolfpack (17-2, 1-0 ACC) hit a trio of home runs in the win, while its pitching staff held the Orange (9-5, 0-1 ACC) to just four hits.

Redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann picked up her seventh win of the season in the ACC opener, going all seven innings and striking out nine, while walking just three.

The Pack jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning behind an RBI single from graduate right fielder Carson Shaner and a pair of homers from freshman first baseman Michele Tarpey and graduate catcher Taylor Johnson.

Shaner added to her RBI total in the fifth inning with a two-run bomb to centerfield. The homer was Shaner's team-leading eighth of the season.

Fifth-year third baseman Logan Morris knocked in the Pack’s other run on the day, hitting an RBI single in the second inning.

NC State and Syracuse will play game two of their series on Saturday, March 5. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Tags

Sports Editor

I'm Nicholas Schnittker, one of the two assistant sports editors for Technician. I'm in the class of 2022 and am currently majoring in communication and minoring in journalism. I have been at Technician since August 2018 and an editor since May 2019.