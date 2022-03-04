The NC State softball team beat the Syracuse Orange 8-2 on Friday, March 4, opening up ACC play with an impressive win in Dail Softball Stadium.
The Wolfpack (17-2, 1-0 ACC) hit a trio of home runs in the win, while its pitching staff held the Orange (9-5, 0-1 ACC) to just four hits.
Redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann picked up her seventh win of the season in the ACC opener, going all seven innings and striking out nine, while walking just three.
The Pack jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning behind an RBI single from graduate right fielder Carson Shaner and a pair of homers from freshman first baseman Michele Tarpey and graduate catcher Taylor Johnson.
Shaner added to her RBI total in the fifth inning with a two-run bomb to centerfield. The homer was Shaner's team-leading eighth of the season.
Fifth-year third baseman Logan Morris knocked in the Pack’s other run on the day, hitting an RBI single in the second inning.
NC State and Syracuse will play game two of their series on Saturday, March 5. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m.