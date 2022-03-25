The NC State softball team lost game one of its series against UNC-Chapel Hill 12-11 on Friday, March 25 in Chapel Hill.
The Wolfpack (20-11, 2-8 ACC) has lost eight of its last nine games, with the most recent being a high-scoring matchup against its rivals, the Tar Heels (17-13, 3-4 ACC).
The Wolfpack used all three of its main pitchers, with redshirt sophomore right-hander Aisha Weixlmann getting the nod to start and pitching a total of five innings. She was taken out in the bottom of the third, then came back in the bottom of the fourth to pitch the rest of the game. Weixlmann gave up four earned runs, on six hits including two doubles and struck out a single batter. Weixlmann was credited with the loss, giving her an 8-5 record on the season.
Redshirt sophomore righty Sam Gress relieved Weixlmann in the bottom of the third, but gave up two doubles and was credited with an earned run for her efforts, closing the inning with the third out.
In the bottom of the fourth, graduate left-handed pitcher Maddie McPherson entered in relief for Gress. She gave up two walks and five hits, including a three-run homer, which contributed to her seven total earned runs. With two outs, she was relieved by Weixlmann, who finished the inning.
On the offensive side, sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht went 2-5 on the day with two RBIs. Graduate shortstop Randi Farricker went 2-3, including a walk, a double and a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Freshman first baseman Michele Tarpay also notched two RBIs off of a third-inning home run.
Freshman left fielder Alaina Smith added a three-run homer in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 11 runs apiece. The homer was her only hit on the day, but was crucial for the tie.
Graduate center fielder Brittany Jackson ended a lengthy hit drought after going 0 for 13 since the start of the Pack’s series against the Duke Blue Devils. She recorded an RBI on a fielder’s choice in the second before earning a hit on a bunt single.
The Pack and Tar Heels will face off again in Chapel Hill for game two starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.