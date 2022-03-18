The NC State softball team lost 4-1 against the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, March 18 at Dail Softball Stadium. The loss was the Pack’s fifth in a row.
The Wolfpack (19-8, 2-5 ACC) took a one-run lead in the bottom of the second and carried that lead into the fifth inning, but the Cavaliers (16-11, 3-1 ACC) tied it up in the top of that inning before tacking on three more runs in the seventh to secure the win.
The Pack made a valiant effort at a comeback, loading the bases with back-to-back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the seventh. NC State couldn’t capitalize on the advantageous situation, however, with all three being left on base after a pitching change.
Graduate left-hander Maddie McPherson threw nearly the entire game for the Pack, facing all but the final UVA batter. Redshirt sophomore righty Sam Gress relieved McPherson with two outs in the top of the seventh, retiring the only batter she faced after McPherson gave up a trio of runs in the inning.
Across her 6.2 innings of work, McPherson gave up four earned runs on five hits, while striking out two and walking three. Prior to the seventh inning, McPherson had surrendered just a single run, coming from a solo shot in the fifth.
The Pack’s lone run of the day came via a single to center field from graduate designated player Taylor Johnson, who drove freshman first baseman Michele Tarpey in the bottom of the second.
NC State and UVA will continue the conference series on Saturday, March 19, with the first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m.