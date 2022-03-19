NC State dropped its second game against Virginia at home on Saturday, March 19. This marks the sixth straight loss for the Pack as it continues to try and find answers against a tough Virginia team.
The Wolfpack (19-9, 2-6 ACC) lost another game to the Cavaliers (17-11, 4-1 ACC) in Raleigh. The Pack lost 5-2 in the close game and left 10 runners on base.
Redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann was credited with her fourth loss of the season, bringing her record to 7-4. In just 2.1 innings, she gave up five hits and three runs including a home run while striking out only two batters. She was relieved by her classmate, redshirt sophomore right-hander Sam Gress, who completed the rest of the game with three hits, two runs and a strikeout. Even with Gress’ improvement in pitching, the Wolfpack offense could not defeat Virginia’s pitching.
Down 3-0 in the bottom of the third, fifth year third baseman Logan Morris smacked a double into center to bring in the first run for the Pack. Up to that point, NC State had left three batters on base. The Pack would leave two more on in the third.
In the next inning, Virginia would score off of a two-out error to bring the score to 4-1. In the bottom frame, two batters reached on walks to bring in the possible tying run and a runner in scoring position. Sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht stepped up to the plate and hit a grounder to third, but brought in the run to cut into the lead 4-2.
The Cavaliers scored again on another error to extend the lead to three once more, making it 5-2 in the sixth. Gress forced three straight outs in the seventh to give the Pack one last shot. With two outs left, fifth year catcher Sam Sack drew a walk and graduate shortstop Randi Farricker was hit by a pitch to bring the tying run to the plate. Virginia switched pitchers to close out the game and successfully struck out the side to strand two more and end the game 5-2.
Morris continues to lead the team in batting average with a .444, and went 1 for 3 today with an RBI double and a walk. She has had a hit in every game except for four this season and continues to provide steady offense for the Pack.
NC State will play game three on Sunday, March 20 to complete the series, with the opening pitch set for 12 p.m. The Pack will play Campbell at home in nonconference play before traveling to Chapel Hill for a three-game series against the Tar Heels starting on Friday, March 25.