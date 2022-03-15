The NC State softball team lost its fourth game in a row on Tuesday, March 15, falling 7-0 to the Troy Trojans at Dail Softball Stadium.
The Wolfpack (19-7, 2-4 ACC) mustered just three hits in the loss, while the Trojans (16-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) racked up nine.
Troy’s starting pitcher, Leanna Johnson, had the Pack’s number all game, striking out 15 of the 26 batters she faced. The win was Johnson’s 10th of the season.
Redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann got the start in the circle for the Pack and struck out two in a 1-2-3 first inning. The second inning was less favorable for the sophomore, however, as a walk, a single, a wild pitch and a home run saw Troy jump out to a 3-0.
Weixlmann walked the next batter she faced and was pulled in favor of graduate lefty Maddie McPherson.
McPherson threw 2.1 innings, allowing just one run, but redshirt sophomore righty Sam Gress replaced her in the fourth after the lefty gave up back-to-back-to-back hits.
Gress got the Pack out of the jam and pitched through the sixth inning, where the Pack gave up a pair of runs, one of which was unearned. Sophomore righty Brooklyn Lucero finished out the game for the Pack, giving up just a lead-off single before closing the door on the Trojans.
Sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht, fifth-year third baseman Logan Morris and freshman left fielder Alaina Smith recorded the Pack’s trio of hits.
The Wolfpack will look to end its losing streak over the weekend with an ACC series against Virginia. Game one of the series is set for Friday, March 18, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.