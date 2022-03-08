The NC State softball team mercy ruled the NCCU Eagles 10-0 in only five innings. This game marks the seventh time this season the Pack have mercy-ruled a team.
NC State (19-3) took a quick break from conference play to take on the Eagles (2-13), completing a four-game homestand before traveling to Durham.
The Wolfpack started the game with three quick outs in the top and four quick runs in the bottom of the first. Freshman first baseman Michele Tarpey drove in the first run of the game with a one-out single. Redshirt sophomore infielder Libby Whittaker came to the plate and cracked a bomb over the center field wall to drive in three runs, bringing the score to 4-0 to end the first.
“I think the biggest thing is just that we wanted to come out swinging,” head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift said. “We did that early and put in a couple of runs early.”
The second and third both started with three quick NCCU outs as well. In the second inning, fifth-year center fielder Brittany Jackson hit an RBI double to score the fifth run for the Pack. In the next inning, graduate right fielder Carson Shaner hit a leadoff homer to score the sixth run. With two outs in the inning, Jackson hit a single to the right to bring in two more runs. After one more run off of a bases-loaded walk, the inning ended with a 9-0 Wolfpack lead.
The final run for the Pack came from the bottom of the fourth, where freshman third baseman Taylor Ensley doubled to right field. One more inning with a strikeout and double play led to a Wolfpack win in five innings.
Jackson went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, improving on her batting average to .382. Whittaker also went 2 for 3 and scored three RBIs and a double, but her home run was her second of the season.
Redshirt sophomore right-hander Sam Gress was awarded with the one-hit shutout, her seventh win of the season. She finished with one strikeout and one walk, therefore the Pack defense put away most batters Gress faced.
“Sam pitched a great game, defensively we played well,” Patrick-Swift said. “Anytime you can score first, score early and then try to score every inning, that’s really what we’re focused on.”
The Wolfpack travels to Durham to take on Duke University. The three game series starts March 11 and goes through March 13. Duke is currently 17-3, 3-0 ACC, and has an explosive offense similar to NC State.
“It’s two of the top offenses in the country that are going head to head,” Patrick-Swift said. “Ultimately, we want to get the big hit and be the last one standing.”