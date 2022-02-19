The NC State softball team swept its Saturday doubleheader by a combined score of 25-1, ending both legs short of the seven-inning mark, beating Fairfield 16-1 in the first game and Mount St. Mary’s 9-0 in game two.
Fairfield
The Wolfpack (8-1) completely dominated the Stags (1-3) in the first leg of the doubleheader, scoring 16 runs across the opening three innings.
Ten members of the Pack recorded an RBI, with four having multi-RBI games. Freshman DP Taylor Ensley and graduate shortstop Randi Farricker both recorded three RBIs.
Farricker also had the team’s lone home run of the game, a three-run bomb in the bottom of the first.
Fifth-year third baseman Logan Morris had just one RBI in the game, but hit a pair of doubles while going 3 for 3.
Redshirt sophomore righty Sam Gress got both the start and the win, going 3.0 innings and striking out three of the 13 batters she faced. Sophomore righty Brooklyn Lucero ended the game in the circle, striking out one in 2.0 IP.
Mount St. Mary’s
The Pack picked up right where it left off in its second game of the day, scoring five in the first inning against the Mount (2-2) and getting a combined no-hitter from its two pitchers.
While it hit just one in the first game, the Pack’s preferred home run mindset really came out in the second game as it hit four over the wall. Lambrect accounted for two of the dingers, while Morris and Ensley hit the other two.
Fifth-year center fielder Brittany Jackson went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles in game two.
Redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann got the start, throwing four hitless innings with nine strikeouts. Graduate lefty Maddie McPherson finished out the last inning of the game, striking out all three batters she faced.
The Wolfpack will wrap up the Wolfpack Classic on Sunday, Feb. 20, with another matchup with the Mount. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.