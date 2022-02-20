The NC State softball team beat Mount St. Mary’s 11-0 in the Pack’s fifth and final game of the Wolfpack Classic on Sunday, Feb. 20.
The Wolfpack (9-1) took an inning to get going, but racked up 11 runs between the second and third innings and ended its second game against the Mount (2-3) early.
Graduate right fielder Carson Shaner hit her team-leading fourth homer of the season in the win, with graduate shortstop Randi Farricker and sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrech each hitting their third of the season as well.
Lambrecht led the team with three RBIs, but Farricker and fifth-year center fielder Brittany Jackson each also had multiple RBIs.
Redshirt sophomore righty Sam Gress got the start, throwing three innings, allowing just a single hit and striking out two. Graduate lefty Maddie McPherson pitched the final two innings without giving up a hit, recording three strikeouts.
With the win, the Pack finished the Wolfpack Classic with a perfect 5-0 record and a combined score of 44-3.
Next up for the Pack is a midweek tilt against UNCG on Tuesday, Feb. 22 before it hosts the NC State Invitational next weekend.