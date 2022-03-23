The Wolfpack (12-5) took its first top-10 win of the season and fifth-overall ranked win behind a series of tough singles matches, almost all of which were taken by the Pack. With an early 1-0 boost from the doubles round, the NC State lineup took three out of four singles for the squad’s most important victory of the season yet.
The all important doubles point was taken by NC State as graduate Collin Shick and freshman Fons Van Sambeek took the first court 6-3 and were followed by No. 19 junior Robin Catry and sophomore Luca Staeheli with their 7-5 win.
With a 1-0 lead, the Wolfpack’s singles lineup got to work, however, it was South Carolina who struck first as the Gamecocks (15-5) claimed court one from No. 82 senior Rafa Izquierdo Luque. At 1-1, the Wolfpack won three straight singles matches to take the day.
First to claim victory in the singles round for the Pack was Staeheli, who won on court three and while he had to fight for his first set, the sophomore easily took the second set to win 7-5, 6-1. Next up was junior Martins Rocens’ 7-5, 6-3 win on court four to put the Pack into clinch position.
With the Pack ready to clinch at 3-1, Catry was the one to finish off the upset, in clutch fashion nonetheless. With more than enough important points and tight games to count, Catry pulled off a 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 win to clinch against the Gamecocks.
As the Pack clinched, freshman Damien Salvestre and Van Sambeek’s matches were left unfinished on courts five and six.
After stringing together back-to-back ranked wins, the men’s tennis squad seem adamant about reclaiming a spot in the top-25. With plenty of more ranked conference matchups for the Pack, the team will have plenty of chances to continue to impress.
Next for the Pack comes a four match road trip starting off at Virginia on Friday, March 25 at 3 p.m.