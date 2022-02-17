The No. 22 NC State men’s tennis team took down No. 23 UNC-Chapel Hill in a close 4-3 match that was clinched by a heroic performance from freshman Damien Salvestre.
This marks the first win for the Wolfpack (7-2) against its cross town rivals in men’s tennis since 2013, and its ninth overall in school history against the Tar Heels (5-2).
Salvestre clinched for the Pack in comeback fashion after getting swept in his first set, 6-0. The freshman was able to rally by winning the next two sets, 6-4, 6-4 as he broke a 3-3 tie late in the match to clinch the win for the Wolfpack.
After losing the doubles point by scores of 6-2 and 6-4, the Wolfpack was down 1-0 to start the singles round and required a majority of wins on the singles courts to emerge with the win.
Senior Rafa Izquierdo Luque was first to put the Pack on the board in singles after taking court one with a quick 6-4, 6-4 win. Shortly after, No. 31 ranked sophomore Robin Catry took court three with an impressive 6-4, 6-2 victory.
These Wolfpack victories were not without UNC responding, as the Heels took victories on courts two and six, making the score 3-2 overall.
Due to a clutch 7-5, 6-4 win by sophomore Luca Staeheli, the Wolfpack was in the position to clinch, tied 3-3 with UNC. Salvestre would go on and secure the victory for the Pack in Chapel Hill.
With what is an impressive ranked win for the Pack, its third on the season, it has now won its last four matches in a row and is not looking back.
The Wolfpack takes a week-long break before getting back on the courts with a double header on Thursday, Feb. 24 as it takes on Radford at 2 p.m. and NC A&T at 6 p.m.