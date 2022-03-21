The NC State men’s tennis team snapped a three-game skid with its 4-2 win over No. 20 Northwestern, the Pack’s fourth ranked win of the season.
Now 11-5 overall, the Pack had lost three matches in a row on its three-match road trip, two of which came from conference opponents in the top 25. However, the team strongly responded upon returning home, coming away with a 4-2 clinch victory earned by four clutch singles victories a majority of which came from the bottom of the Wolfpack’s lineup.
After losing the doubles point to the Wildcats early on, NC State quickly struck back as junior Martins Rocens took a win on court four to put the Pack on the board at 1-1. Rocens’ 6-2, 6-3 win was followed by sophomore Luca Staeheli’s 6-4, 6-1 victory on court two, adding to the number of strong singles performances on the day.
To put the Pack in clinch position, freshman Damien Salvestre took his court in an impressive 6-0, 6-4 win. However, with the Wildcats taking court one from Wolfpack veteran, senior Rafa Izquierdo Luque, Northwestern threatened to overtake the Pack at 3-2.
Soon however, freshman Fons Van Sambeek was able to take the day for the Wolfpack with his hard-earned win on court six. Forced to fight at the end of his second set, Van Sambeek came through and won 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).
No. 88 junior Robin Catry’s match was left unfinished after Catry split his first two sets, while playing out the third, Van Sambeek clinched the match for the Pack.
As the Wolfpack adds another ranked win to its resume, the squad seeks to add more ranked conference wins in order to once again claim a spot in the top 25 nationally ranked teams. With a majority of the Wolfpack’s schedule against conference opponents, the time is now to use this momentum and go on a run through the ACC.
The next match for the Wolfpack comes at home versus South Carolina on Wednesday, March 23. First serve is set for 3 p.m.