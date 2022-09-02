In its first game away from home this season, the NC State men’s soccer team tied the Mercer Bears 1-1 at a neutral site in Blacksburg, Virginia on Friday, Sept. 2.
NC State (2-0-1) dominated in its first two games of the year, outscoring its opponents 6-0 over its early-season homestand. While it looked like the red-and-white would continue its hot streak after scoring just 72 seconds into the match, the Pack couldn’t manage to net another, resulting in a 1-1 draw with the Bears (1-0-2).
Graduate midfielder Conor Kelly, who bagged his fifth goal in three games, started the match with a bang when he scored NC State’s second-minute goal. Kelly has established his own hot streak and has played a huge part in NC State’s strong start to the season. Freshman midfielder Calem Tommy assisted the goal-hungry forward, earning his first assist of the season.
While Kelly’s been the star on the offensive end for the Pack as of late, the defense has also played a crucial role so far this season after earning two clean sheets. While the Bears snapped the scoreless streak, sophomore goalkeeper Lucas Hatsios and the rest of NC State’s back four held on when the going got rough late in the game.
As Mercer peppered the Wolfpack goal with shots as time whittled away, Hatsios repeatedly denied the Bears, earning three saves in the last 10 minutes. After recording four saves in the season opener, Hatsios made another statement against Mercer in his second start, making five total saves against the Bears.
Even with the Pack’s impressive defense so far this season, the Bears broke through at the end of the first half in the 42nd minute. With the two squads entering the locker rooms in a deadlock at the half, neither side could break through the 1-1 tie in the final 45 minutes.
Throughout the game, Mercer proved to put more pressure on the Wolfpack, outshooting NC State 13-7. Sophomore midfielder Noe Cabezas and Kelly put shots on goal late in the match in search of the game winner, but neither could find the back of the net. Combined with Hatsios and the defense holding fast on the other end, NC State took its first draw of the year.
With a showdown at Radford and the ACC season opener at Wake Forest, the Pack’s next two matches will show if NC State is able to perform on the road just as well as at home.
NC State will square off with Radford on Monday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.