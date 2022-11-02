The NC State men’s soccer team is slated to kick off its 2022 postseason with an ACC tournament berth against a fearsome No. 23-ranked Pittsburgh squad.
While the Pack’s matchup with the Panthers may seem daunting at first, NC State may prove to be a tougher out than anyone may have expected if it plays to its full potential.
NC State has been inconsistent at best this season, and its 6-6-4 regular season record was proof of that. Since losing three in a row at the start of September, the Wolfpack hasn’t been able to establish a win streak, or a losing streak, of more than one. Furthermore, its 2-5-1 conference record may not seem flashy, but the Pack’s given good teams such as UNC-Chapel Hill, Syracuse and Clemson a run for their money more often than not.
Despite challenging some impressive teams, NC State has certainly lost its fair share of winnable matches. Losses and ties to teams such as James Madison and College of Charleston further contributed to the Pack’s roller coaster of a season. While these inconsistencies may show during the match against Pitt, head coach George Kiefer and the rest of the squad will do everything in their power to bring their best level of play against the high-ranking Panthers. If not, chances of downing its ACC opponents are unlikely.
The red-and-white learned firsthand what Pitt could do early on in the season. After taking a trip up to the Steel City, the then-No. 10 Panthers sent NC State back home with a 3-0 loss. While the Wolfpack will once again take the trek up north, it’ll look to rectify its earlier performance. Since then however, the continued emergence of some key players may give the red-and-white a puncher’s chance in the rematch.
Defensively, the breakout of sophomore goalkeeper Lucas Hatsios has certainly helped the Wolfpack ward off opposing attacks. His best game all season also coincided with NC State’s best performance of the season. In a home match against then-No. 4 Syracuse, Hatsios recorded a career-high eight saves, nearly fully shutting down one of the best offenses in the country. It’s no surprise that when your goalkeeper plays well, your team plays well, and the red-and-white will need a repeat of that performance in the tourney.
On the offensive side, graduate midfielder Conor Kelly has taken over the NC State men’s soccer scene. The Duke transfer paces the team in goals this season with seven and has the ability to dominate games all on his own. In order to advance, Kelly will have to continue to play to his best level, along with the rest of his offensive cohorts, who have some amazing abilities themselves.
While Kelly has been the most consistent attacker for NC State, sophomore forward Luke Hille and freshman midfielder Calem Tommy have also made an impact within the final 30 yards. In order to find success, Hille, Tommy and more will have to support Kelly's never-ending efforts on goal, especially to keep pace with a dangerous Pitt offense.
If the red-and-white were to advance past its first round opponents, the road ahead doesn’t get any easier. Waiting behind the Panthers is the third-seeded Virginia Cavaliers, who will present an even tougher battle for NC State. However, if the Wolfpack does play to its full potential, down Pitt and move on, there’s no reason the squad couldn’t carve out an unexpected run in the tournament.
All will be seen Wednesday, Nov. 2 when the conference opponents will square off in the first round of the 2022 ACC tournament. Kickoff in Pittsburgh is set for 7 p.m.