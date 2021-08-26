NC State men’s soccer got off to a strong start to the season with a 2-0 win over USC Upstate on Thursday, Aug. 26. The Pack dominated in what was a true team performance, with each member of the squad executing at a high level.
The season-opening win comes as a huge relief to Wolfpack players and fans alike, with the team getting out to a much better start than it did a season ago. Reasons for the dominant performance in the first game of the season will differ from person to person, but starting the season off against a nonconference opponent certainly played a crucial part in the Pack’s big win.
Head coach George Kiefer said it was important to have a good mix of nonconference and conference matchups in a season and that it provides both a challenge and a growing opportunity for the squad.
“It’s good to have the amount of [nonconference] games we have, it’s good to play again on Monday,” Kiefer said. “I don’t even know how many guys we used but I feel like we used a lot of players tonight. Upstate was a penalty kick away from being a tournament team so a really good nonconference schedule as well.”
The Pack got off to a dominant start and had an iron grip on the possession throughout the entirety of the first half. Despite the chokehold on possession, it took NC State a little longer to find the back of the net than it probably should have. An early opportunity from the penalty spot for senior forward Kuda Muskwe seemed all but certain to find the back of the net as he lined up the shot, but his attempt on goal rocketed off the left post.
The NC State players kept their chins high, however, getting right back into controlling the game in a resilient fashion. The Pack never looked back from that moment on, launching a volley of attacks on the Spartans that would prove to be too much for USC Upstate to handle.
The floodgates opened up in the 34th minute with an own-goal from USC Upstate that gave the Pack a 1-0 lead. Despite the goal originally being credited to freshman midfielder Yaniv Bazini, review of the play warranted the assessment of an own-goal. If there were concerns that the Pack’s play would regress after coming out of the gates so hot, they were quickly alleviated following the game’s opening score.
It was full steam ahead for the Pack for the remainder of the first half, outshooting USC Upstate 10-1 going into the break and rarely leaving the Spartans’ side of the field. Freshman midfielder Luke Hille managed to put another one to the board for the Wolfpack before halftime, netting a near perfect strike in the 40th minute of the match. The goal was Hille’s first of his NC State career and came in his first career start with the program.
40' | Absolutely brilliant.@hille_luke goes upper 90 to double our lead! Wolfpack 2, Spartans 0 pic.twitter.com/gYQjWWPKdh— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) August 26, 2021
“I was lost for words, I couldn’t believe it," Hille said. "It’s obviously something that I’ve looked forward to, scoring my first goal for the club and for the university. I just thank my teammates.”
The freshman’s performance may come as a surprise to some, but Kiefer’s confidence in Hille’s ability cannot be underestimated.
“When you talk about NC State, who we are and what we are, his work rate, you see his work rate off the ball… he’s got a natural ability to score goals.” Kiefer said.
The action settled in the minutes leading up to halftime, and at the break the Pack was certainly the better team. NC State showed its desire to remain in that position in the opening moments of the second half, picking right back up where they left off in the first. Flurries of offense from the Pack would continue to haunt the Spartans for the remainder of the match. Despite seeing slightly more of the Wolfpack’s side of the pitch in the second half, USC Upstate was only able to test redshirt senior goalkeeper Leon Krapf once.
Switches in possession and constant Pack pressure would all come to a finale with the game-ending whistle, where the Wolfpack students made sure to let the team know just how much it meant to be back at Dail Soccer Field.
“It’s great to have the Red Terrors,” Kiefer said. “When you put the other students in there it creates a great atmosphere.”
The focus for the Pack now shifts to UNC Asheville, NC State's next opponent to be played in Raleigh on Monday, Aug. 30. Despite the inspiring performance to open up the season, there is a lot of soccer left to be played this year. This team has a long road ahead of it, but a win to open up the year has to leave fans optimistic about what’s yet to come.