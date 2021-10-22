NC State men’s soccer traveled to Louisville, Kentucky for its penultimate match of the regular season. The Pack lost 2-1, leaving it winless in conference play at 0-5-2, and 6-7-2 overall, with one game to go.
The 10-5 (5-2 ACC) Cardinals dominated the first half, with NC State only able to record one shot and one corner kick. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Leon Krapf had two early saves, but ultimately was unable to keep Louisville from beating the Pack to a goal, allowing a Cardinals score in the 37th minute.
NC State was unable to push the Cardinals back long enough to be in scoring position for enough time to be productive offensively.
The Wolfpack upped its offensive performance, especially at the beginning of the second half. Four of the Pack’s five shots of the game came after the break.
Freshman midfielder Luke Hille eventually brought the Pack level with a goal in the 68th minute, bringing the score to 1-1.
Louisville responded quickly, retaking the lead with a goal in the 72nd minute, after putting significant pressure on Krapf.
The Pack’s final match of the regular season will be on Oct. 29 at Dail soccer field in Raleigh against ACC opponent Boston College at 7 p.m.