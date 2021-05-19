NC State men’s golf team tied for fourth place this week at the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional. The second-seeded Wolfpack began play on Monday, May 17 at the Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston.
After the first round, NC State was tied for first place alongside Kent State at 7-under par. The Pack dropped down to fourth place on Tuesday after finishing the second round at 3-under par. To end the regional, the Wolfpack remained at 3-under par resulting in a tie with No. 3 Clemson for fourth place.
Sophomore Max Steinlechner led the Pack on the individual leaderboard finishing the tournament tied for seventh place at 4-under par. His best round came on Monday at 5-under par. Graduate student Christian Salzer tied for 13th at 2-under par.
Next up on the leaderboard was senior Easton Paxton and graduate student Benjamin Shipp, who both tied for 28th at 2-over par. Shipp’s best round came on day one as he shot 2-under. Paxton’s second round was his best of the three at 3-under par.
To round off the starting five for the Pack, sophomore Carter Graf tied for 51st at 9-over par. Graf started off the tournament strong, at only 1-over par, but continued to shoot over par for the second and third rounds.
With its tie for fourth place, the team will advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona May 28-June 2 for a chance to compete for the national title.