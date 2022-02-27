The NC State gymnastics team bested both its opponents in its tri meet in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Feb. 27. The Wolfpack beat nonconference opponent Temple and conference foe George Washington with a score of 196.025.
Senior Meredith Robinson led the day with the highest score on bars with a 9.850, her season best. Junior Alexis Ortega and freshman Lauren Rutherford both scored a 9.825 for the second-best scores for the Pack.
For vault, Rutherford scored the highest mark at 9.775, followed by Ortega and freshman Madison Benson with a 9.750. The Pack got 48.725 as a team on vault.
The team scored a 49.075 for beam, led by freshman Macy Jennings. She tied her career best with a 9.875 to grab second for the day. Junior Emily Shepard finished third for the day on beam with a 9.850. Senior Kailin Foland put up a season-best 9.825.
Sophomore Gabrielle Diaz tied for first place on floor with a 9.925, beating her previous career high.
“I have to mention Gabby Diaz’s floor routine…wow!” said head coach Kim Landrus in a statement. “What a spectacular routine she had. So fun, energetic, and nearly flawless.”
Rutherford and Shepard both got a 9.850 for the second-best score for the team.
The Wolfpack will head to New Jersey for a quad meet with Rutgers, Southern Connecticut State, and Brown University. The meet will be held on Friday, March 4.