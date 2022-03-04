The NC State gymnastics team took first place in a quad meet in Piscataway, New Jersey on Friday, March 4.
The Wolfpack’s 195.700 team score bested Rutgers’ 194.975, Brown’s 192.825 and Southern Connecticut State’s 187.100.
Freshmen Lucy Lehman and Peyton Childs both made their career debuts in the meet. Each competed in one event, with Lehman posting a 9.775 on vault and Childs posting a 9.850 on bars. Childs’ 9.850 on bars was the team’s highest score in that event.
The Pack’s best rotation of the day was on beam, where it posted a 49.300 team total. Junior Emily Shepard led the way in that event, posting a 9.925, but senior Kailin Foland and graduate student Nicole Webb weren’t far behind with a 9.900 and a 9.875, respectively.
Bars was the Pack’s next best rotation, with Shepard and junior Alexis Ortega following up Childs’ 9.850 with a pair of 9.800s. As a team, the Pack posted a 48.975.
Freshman Lauren Rutherford’s 9.875 led the way for the Pack on floor, where it posted 48.825. Sophomore Gabrielle Diaz had the Pack’s second-highest score in the event, a 9.825.
Vault was the Pack’s lowest-scoring event of the day, with the team posting a 48.600. Three members of the Wolfpack tied for the team’s highest score in the event, with Rutherford and graduate student Gabrielle Kistner joining Lehman with 9.775s.
The Wolfpack will continue its Mid-Atlantic road trip on Sunday, March 6, with a tri meet in College Park, Maryland at 1 p.m.