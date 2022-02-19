The NC State gymnastics team fell 196.625-196.350 against UNC-Chapel Hill in Reynolds Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 19.
While the Wolfpack (8-4) lost the meet, the team’s 196.350 against the Tar Heels (9-5) was its second-highest score of the season.
The Pack ended the meet with its best team score of the day, a 49.225 on floor in the final rotation.
Junior Emily Shepard and freshman Lauren Rutherford anchored the Pack’s performance in the final rotation, with each scoring 9.875. Rutherford’s score was a new career high for the freshman.
BIG career-high 9.875 for @l_rutherford25!📺 https://t.co/aP0C3hd0q8 pic.twitter.com/BszkJM6m2R— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) February 19, 2022
The team started the day on vault, where it scored 49.050. Sophomores Gabrielle Diaz and Madison Benson each set new career highs in the event, with 9.825 and 9.850, respectively, while Rutherford tied her previous career high of 9.825.
The Wolfpack’s lone sub-49 on the day came in the second rotation, where it scored 48.900 on bars. Rutherford set another new career high in the event, scoring 9.875.
The beam was the Pack’s second-best event of the day, with the team scoring 49.175. Junior Alexis Ortega and Shepard led the way with a pair of 9.875s.
The Pack will be back in action on Friday, Feb. 28 for its Pink Meet against Temple. The meet is set for 7 p.m. in Reynolds Coliseum.