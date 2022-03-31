The NC State gymnastics team finished fourth in Session I of the second round of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships on Thursday, March 31 inside Reynolds Coliseum.
The Wolfpack posted a team score of 195.700, finishing behind Missouri’s 197.150, Iowa’s 196.900 and LSU’s 196.575. Taking the top two spots in the session, Missouri and Iowa advance to the regional final on Saturday, April 2. The top two finishers from Session II will join Missouri and Iowa in the final.
The Pack’s best rotation of the day came on vault, where it posted its only 49+ of the day. Sophomore Gabrielle Diaz led the way with a 9.825, but four others finished with 9.800s to round out the Wolfpack’s 49.025.
The Wolfpack started the event on beam, posting its second best score of the afternoon, a 48.950. Junior Emily Shepard had the Pack’s best scores in the event, posting a 9.875, which was tied for the fifth-best score in the event overall.
Next up for the Pack was floor where it scored a 48.900. Diaz once again led the way for the Pack, scoring a team-high 9.850.
The Pack ended the day on bars, where it posted a 48.825. Freshman Lauren Rutherford posted the joint-fifth best score of the session to lead the Pack, putting up a 9.850.
Shepard was the only member of the Pack to compete in all four events, posting an all around score of 39.175.
The top two finishers from the regional final will advance to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.