The NC State gymnastics team fell 196.675-196.600 against Temple in its Pink Meet in Reynolds Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 25. 

The Wolfpack (8-5) put up a school-record 49.450 total on bars, but the Owls (8-4) put up 49+ in each rotation to narrowly defeat the Pack. NC State’s 196.600 is the team’s second highest score of the season and the Pack’s third 196+ meet in a row.

Sophomore Carina Jordan led the way for the Pack with a 9.950, but freshman Lauren Rutherford was right behind her with a 9.925 in the Pack’s record-setting second rotation.

Freshman Hailey Merchant scored a career-high 9.875 on bars, while juniors Emily Shepard and Alexis Ortega rounded out the Pack’s impressive bars showing with 9.875 and 9.825, respectively.

Led by a career-best 9.875 from Sophomore Gabrielle Diaz, the Pack started the day with a 48.900 on vault in the first rotation. 

Diaz scored 9.825, her second career high of the day, to lead off the Pack’s third rotation 49.250 on beam.

Graduate student Nicole Webb ended the Pack’s third rotation with a 9.900, the Pack’s highest score on beam.

Ortega, Shepard, Diaz and freshman Macy Jennings weren’t far behind, with all four scoring 9.800+ on beam.

Shepard put up a 9.900 on floor as the Pack scored 49.000 in the final rotation. 

Next up for the Wolfpack is a tri-meet in Washington, D.C. against Temple and George Washington on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m.

